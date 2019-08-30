Kim Kardashian teamed up with Alice Marie Johnson to help launch her latest body shapewear line, Skims Solutionwear.

In a video wearing an all-black bodysuit, Johnson says that Kim Kardashian went to bat for her and she didn’t stop until Johnson was free.

“I was serving a 25-year sentence without the possibility of parole. Kim saw a video of me. She heard my story. And by the way, I didn’t even know who Kim Kardashian was!,” Johnson said in her moving campaign video. “She went to war for me to fight for my freedom. That’s why I call her my ‘war angel,’ because nothing stood between her and my freedom.”

She then went one to describe how the shapewear makes her feel, “I was set free on June the 6th 2018. So now every moment in life is precious to me. This shapewear makes me feel that I can walk

into the store, I can pick up something that I normally wouldn’t think about wearing and I can put it on, and it’s going to look great on me.”

Johnson’s, as well as 25 other women, will speak about how SKIMS empowers them to feel the best version of themselves as part of the campaign.

Alice Marie Johnson was a first-time offender when she was sentenced to 25 plus years for drug trafficking. In May 2018 Johnson was granted clemency.