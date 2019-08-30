The acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney is spelling doom for some employees. The company announces the lay off of nearly 60 employees in the Media Distribution division, which will affect members of both Disney and Fox.

Variety reports the layoffs of the 20th Century Fox TV Distribution to include the marketing executive Vice President Greg Drebin and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment’s worldwide marketing and strategy senior vice president Jennifer Chai. Drebin had been promoted to his position in early 2018.

This is the second set of layoffs for the company, following those that occurred right after the $71.3 billion buy of Fox’s entertainment assets, which includes Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox 2000 Pictures, FX Networks, Fox’s take in Hulu and more.

The total number of layoffs by the acquisition could total 4,000.