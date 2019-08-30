These Are the Richest NBA Shoe Deals of 2019 According to Forbes

Forbes is pretty much the authority for making lists relating to the richest of us — sports stars, not surprising, are frequently featured for the tens (hundreds?) of millions they bring in annually. From the most valuable NBA franchises to the highest paid athletes, Forbes makes sure to cover all of the bases. The latest listicle they came up with is the “NBA’s Richest Shoe Deals,” and you can already guess who came out on top.

Yep, it comes as no surprise that nobody is jumping over the Jumpman. Michael Jordan tops the list, which tallies up the biggest NBA shoe deals for the past fiscal year ending in May 2019, with a whopping $130 million USD. His portion is taken from Jordan Brand’s $3.14 billion USD intake for the 2019 fiscal year, even with the fact that MJ retired over 20 years ago. Rounding out the top five is LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and fellow retired basketball legend Kobe Bryant, although combined they don’t even come close to matching Jordan’s shoe deal earnings. As far as brands, Nike (Jordan Brand included) is unsurprisingly the reigning company giving these guys multimillion-dollar deals.

Read the entire article over on Forbes now, but check out the top 14 highest paid athlete shoe deals for 2019 below:

14. Klay Thompson – Anta: $9 million USD

13. Damian Lillard – adidas: $10 million USD

12. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Nike: $10 million USD

11. Derrick Rose – adidas: $11 million USD

10. Kyrie Irving – Nike: $11 million USD

9. Russell Westbrook – Jordan Brand: $12 million USD

8. Dwyane Wade – Li-Ning: $12 million USD

7. Zion Williamson – Jordan Brand: $13 million USD

6. James Harden – adidas: $14 million USD

5. Kobe Bryant – Nike: $16 million USD

4. Stephen Curry – Under Armour: $20 million USD

3. Kevin Durant – Nike: $26 million USD

2. LeBron James – Nike: $32 million USD

1. Michael Jordan – Jordan Brand: $130 million USD