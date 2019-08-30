Garcelle Beauvais Makes History By Becoming The First Black Castmate On ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

In addition to joining the cast of Coming 2 America, actress Garcelle Beauvais will be making history as the first black women to join the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality show.

In a statement, Beauvais says that she is excited to show the world that black women can live the sweet life too.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais said. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African-American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

She also said her storyline will follow her as she balances children and a career.

“I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is real! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere. and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills is the sixth addition to the Real Housewives franchise. The show which premiered in 2010 has had a nine-season run.

Will you be watching this season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?