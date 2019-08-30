A Tennesse man is suing Popeyes for $5,000. The man, Craig Barr’s suit accuses the chicken chain of false advertising, deceptive business practices and causing him to waste “countless time driving” to and from local chains to find the sandwich.

According to Times Free Press, Barr’s claims his car received rim and tire damage while driving to different locations. Barr also claims he was also embarrassed because his friends laughed at him for getting scammed from a guy on Craig’s List claiming he had access to the sandwiches.

Barr met with the man behind the restaurant on Monday, handing him $ 25, $5 for the sandwich and $20 for the troubles. The man allegedly went into the store and never came back. Barr went inside after realizing what happened. An employee said a man matching the description had bought something and left out the front door.

In a statement, Barr says that all he thinks about is the sandwich, “I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight.”

“It just consumes you.”

The Popeyes chicken sandwich blew up after Twitter shared tons of hilarious memes and videos about the tasty sandwich which resulted in the company saving $23 million dollars in advertising. The sandwich did so well that it sold out at every location.