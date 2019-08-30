Last week we got news of an official release date for PUMA’s upcoming TMC Collection, dedicated to the memory of dearly missed MC Nipsey Hussle. Now, the sportswear giant is giving us all a full look at the set before it drops in stores next week.

Comprised of 19 pieces, the range of PUMA x TMC gear was made specifically with Nip in mind. The set as a whole was created using Nipsey’s actual measurements, and even incorporates input from the Victory Lap legend himself from when he was still alive and working on upcoming drops with PUMA’s brand ambassador team. Highlights include tracksuits, like the black one Nipsey is wearing in the shot taken by photographer Jennifer Johnson above, as well as two sneaker colorways for the California silhouette, T-shirts, zip-up jackets and matching chinos for a legit L.A. look. The best part about the collection is that 100% of the net proceeds from sales will be donated to the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. While life without Nipsey will never truly feel complete, at least we all can remember him for his effortlessly cool swag with this commemorative collection. Rest fresh, Nip!

The PUMA x TMC Collection in dedication to Nipsey Hussle arrives in-stores and online beginning next Thursday (September 5). See the full set below: