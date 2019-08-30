Similar to our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival Block Party this year, Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee put on for Brooklyn this past Wednesday (August 28) with her first-ever “Angela Yee Day” celebration.
Yesterday was my first ever #angelayeeday and I wanted to have a block party that was free for the neighborhood and fun for families and kids. I also wanted to celebrate Caribbean culture and Brooklyn, as well as have financial resources, health and beauty info, and educational and literacy components on hand. I’m blessed to say that despite rain off and on, yesterday was a success! Thank you to @vprecords and their amazing reggae gold 2019 artists @naomicowan @noahpowa @doveymagnum @iamchrismartin (who bought out @dmajormuzic @originalredfox @screechydan @rasshilohmusic @ajjiworld and of course @busysignal_turf as surprise guests! Also @hoodcelebrityy ❤️ and @flippdinero who performed and showed so much love to the community! And I can’t forget the best of the best DJ’s who kept the event rocking @djnorie @suaveluciano @djspicenyc. More pics and thanks coming today once I get all the pics and videos together 🤣 but I love my city 🙏🏽. 📸 by @isaywesay
The block party went down at Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn, where locals from the neighborhood were treated to free activations from the likes of Drink Fresh Juice, Wingstop, Miss Jessie’s, Essentia Water, Top Pop Soda and many other vendors. The Source was also on deck to give out a few of our latest issues, including the Future Issue (#275), the 2019 “Power 30” Issue (#274) and last year’s “Power 30” Issue (#273) that saw Yee and her Breakfast Club co-hosts Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy famously recreating our Foxy Brown, AZ and Nas cover from December 1997 (#99).
Yee also brought out a handful of reggae and dancehall all-stars, both newcomers and legends alike, who are all featured on the new Reggae Gold 2019 compilation album by way of VP Records. The lineup included artists like Naomi Cowan, Dovey Magnum and Chris Martin, the latter artist even bringing out surprise guests D-Major, Red Fox, Screechy Dan, Ras Shiloh, Ajrenalin and the icon himself Busy Signal. The beautiful Hood Celebrityy and Canarsie native Flipp Dinero both hit the stage as well, and we even spotted Casanova in the building as well as he stopped through to show his support.
Overall, it was an amazing event that couldn’t even be stopped by the on-and-off rain showers that sprouted up throughout the day. We can’t wait until next year, Yee!
Check out more photos from Angela Yee Day below, including all the loyal readers that stopped by The Source‘s booth: