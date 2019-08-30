Spotify is Testing a Button That Will Allow You to Create a Podcast

If you are looking to launch a podcast like a certain rapper is doing, Spotify has you covered as they are testing out a new “Create podcast” button within their product’s library.

The Verge discovered the test button, which will direct a user to Anchor, a podcast creation app recently acquired by Spotify, or to a page that will let them know about the service. Anchor was acquired by Spotify in February for just under $340 million.

“We are always testing new products and experiences to improve the overall Spotify experience,” Spotify told The Verge in a statement. “Some tests will eventually make way for upgrades to our product, others are only tests. We have no further news to share at this time.”

Spotify has some of the more popular podcasts in the industry currently, boasting a roster with Joe Budden, Jemele Hill and former president Barack Obama.

Spotify is testing “Create podcast” button to funnel their app users to Anchor, a podcast creation platform that Spotify recently acquired It’s interesting there is a Brazil version of the Anchor promo page pic.twitter.com/0dJz7GoOYK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 27, 2019