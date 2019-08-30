Young M.A. stole the summer away a couple of years back with “Ooouuu” and we received a few smaller releases from the New York rapper but nothing in the form of an album. Until now.

Hitting social media, Young M.A. revealed her debut album will hit the net on September 27 and is titled Herstory in the Making. The album is dedicated to her late brother Kenneth Ramos.

“There isn’t a single day that I don’t think about my brother. He continues to motivate me; inspire me and this project will forever be dedicated to his legacy,” she said in a statement. “You’re gonna get the truth. You’re gonna get the cocky joints, the slick talk joints where I talk my talk, but then I’m gonna get personal. Real personal. That’s why this album is called Herstory in the Making, because it’s about all sides of me. People will hear this album and say, ‘I had no idea she was going through all that.’ I don’t put myself out there on social media. I save it for the music, and I write it all. This is all me.”

The album will feature production from Zaytoven, Mike Zombie, NY Bangers across the 21 tracks. To preview what is coming with the rest of the album, M.A released the new song and video or “PettyWap 2.” You can check that out below.