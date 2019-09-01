Early Sunday morning, comedian Kevin Hart and a party of two were in a horrible car accident.

According to TMZ, the accident happened around 1AM on the notoriously dangerous Mulholland Highway aka The Snake in Los Angeles, CA. In video footage exclusively obtained by the tabloid, Hart’s classic car can be seen buried 10 feet off the road, smashed through a fence and with its roof was completely collapsed. The roof of his Plymouth Barracuda is believed to have been “crushed” due to the impact of the accident.

Little facts are known about the crash. The police have confirmed that Kevin was not driving the vehicle during the time of the crash. According to the police reports, the driver that was driving was not drinking. While the female in the car did not have to go to the hospital, Kevin and the alleged driver did and have “major back injuries

