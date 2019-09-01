Early Sunday morning, comedian Kevin Hart and a party of two were in a horrible car accident.

According to TMZ, the accident happened around 1AM on the notoriously dangerous Mulholland Highway aka The Snake in Los Angeles, CA.  In video footage exclusively obtained by the tabloid, Hart’s classic car can be seen buried 10 feet off the road, smashed through a fence and with its roof was completely collapsed. The roof of his Plymouth Barracuda is believed to have been “crushed” due to the impact of the accident.

Little facts are known about the crash. The police have confirmed that Kevin was not driving the vehicle during the time of the crash. According to the police reports, the driver that was driving was not drinking. While the female in the car did not have to go to the hospital, Kevin and the alleged driver did and have “major back injuries

Another interesting report about this incident is that immediately after the crash, Hart was not only the first rescued from the car, but a witness said that someone from his security team came and scooped him in a SUV. He went to his home, before he went to the hospital. He did eventually go to the hospital, after receiving some sort of “medical attention” at home. Meanwhile, police have said that fire department had to saw off the roof of the car to free the female and  the driver who were pinned to their seats. Helicopters had to airlift the driver to UCLA Medical Center for care.

No word on why Kevin Hart left his party. The story is developing.

 
 