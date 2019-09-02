DJ Khaled and Kevin Liles helped Hot 97’s Music Director and Multimedia Personality TT Torrez celebrate women at her 2019 #GoGetHer Dinner Series, sponsored by Hennessy on Wednesday, August 28th at STK in NYC.

Torrez honored Thea Mitchem, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia, LaTrice Burnette (General Manager and Executive Vice President of Island Records) and Honey German (Power 105.1).



The special invited dinner included a hand-selected group of women in music, including recording artists, record label executives, influencers, music marketing execs and media. Personalities like Chaka Pilgrim, Yo Gotti, Traci Adams, Juliette Jones, Shari Bryant, Laura Stylez, Megan Ryte, Tameka Mallory and Gia Peppers.

When asked why she hosted the dinner, she share that women are often overlooked in the music industry and wanted to remind them that when they work together and support one another there are no boundaries to what they can achieve.

“This event series was never about me,” says Torrez, “It’s about the most influential women who have inspired me along my journey as well as bringing along the ones behind me.”

The #GoGetHER dinner series is a celebration of women who are breaking barriers and setting all new standards for women in music.