Seems like Megan Thee Stallion has mastered the fine art of school and working a job.

Don’t scoff! It is a skill that many college students struggle to get the hang of. But not this 23-year-old Texas Southern University health administration major and international rap star.

Before the Labor Day shenanigans popped off, she posted on her Twitter her busting down her books before getting ready to bust it down at the club.

Finishing my homework before my after party #hotgirlsemester pic.twitter.com/zwvnNNRBb5 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 31, 2019

Megan is not the only superstar out here starting her semester right, Yara Shahidi is back at Harvard University (with Malia Obama), Sasha Obama has started up at the University of Michigan and Eden Duncan-Smith is at Hampton University. Nick Cannon has returned to the other HU, Howard University. Eden, Megan Thee Stallion and Nick all attend HBCUs.

