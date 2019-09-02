After just two seasons of BET’s Tuesday night hit show Tales which was created by Irv Gotti, it looks like the record producer has been tapped to tell more stories to the screen.

While he didn’t give us a title or details about his new project, in an Instagram post he writes, “When I say God is blessing me. Please believe me. Just signed a new deal. For a new series. And I’m telling yall. More deals are on the way. Where we are producing everything we doing and everyone is respecting the fact that I and my company can make these movies and T.V. shows. They understand that my Hip Hop Culture is f—ing with me and they are going to come out and watch. I am beyond blessed and I thank God every day.”

Gotti continues by saying he understands that God is blessing him so he can bless others.

“ I also understand that I do put so many people on and I do give so many new talent opportunities. To help their lives be better. So I understand my purpose and why God is blessing me.”

You can also catch Gotti in Growing up Hip Hop: New York which airs on WETV every Thursday.