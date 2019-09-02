Taco Tuesday is something that LeBron James loves very much. This summer we have watched the Los Angeles Laker celebrate his love for tacos and Tuesdays with his family by posting social media videos of himself chanting “It’s Taco Tuesday!” so its no surprise that James wants to trademark the phrase.

According to Josh Gerben of Gerben Law Firm, the filing was made by James’ LBJ Trademarks LLC. They plan on using Taco Tuesday for a number of different things, including podcasting.

The filing says the trademark will pertain to downloadable audio/visual works; advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media; podcast services; and online entertainment services, namely, providing a website featuring non-downloadable videos, and social media posts in the field of sports, entertainment, current events and popular culture.

The news sparked mixed reviews. Many fans took to social media to voice their disapproval for James trying to trademark the popular tradition.

What are your thoughts?