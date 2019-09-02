Sunday, Netflix announced at the 2019 Made In America Festival that the Rhythm + Flow series premiere will debut on Wednesday, October 9 on their streaming service. One of the first real Hip-Hop competitions (we definitely will not front on Ego Trip’s Miss Rap Supreme on VH1) and most certainly the only truly on the same production level as American Idol, The Four and The Voice, this show will be rolled out in three week intervals. Each weekly intervals will have a few one hour episodes in their batch, completing 10 part series:

Week 1 (Wednesday, October 09): The Auditions (episodes 1-4)

Week 2 (Wednesday, October 16): Cyphers, Rap Battles & Music Videos (episodes 5-7)

Week 3 (Wednesday, October 23): Samples, Collaborations & Finale (episodes 8-10)

This exciting news was revealed during Cardi B’s co-headlining set at the Roc Nation powered event.

The show will feature three of your favorite rap superstars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris as they search for the next Hip-Hop sensation in Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s first music competition show. The series brings together industry legends across a multi-city search (including battle rap maestro Troy “SMACK” White) in Hip-Hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.

Executively produced by Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment; Nikki Boella; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co.; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Tip “T.I.” Harris, this show will sift through a bunch of wack juice to present the culture with their newest rap fix.

For more information check out www.netflix.com/rhythmandflow .