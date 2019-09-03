Following a successful initiative to donate water to Flint last year, JUST Water is now tackling another environmental crisis alongside footwear company Allbirds with a special sneaker collab aimed at raising money to help combat the Brazilian Amazon rainforest fires.

With the limited-edition Tree Runner and Tree Topper silhouettes, Allbirds & JUST aim to support Leonardo DiCaprio’s Amazon Forest Fund by donating 100% of proceeds from the sale of each shoe. Both come with a crisp white construction, complimented further with JUST’s signature icy blue colorway. The Topper features the latter hue more prominently on the SweetFoam™ sole made from Brazilian sugarcane, meanwhile the low-top Runner utilizes it sparingly on the eyelets, laces, tongue and heel tab.

For a better understanding of how this collab came about, take a look at the quote below provided by Jaden’s pops Will Smith, who you may know from a a hit movie or two:

“There is only one Mother Earth, and it’s on us to protect her. The Brazilian Amazon, our largest carbon sink, has now been burning for a month. We source Just sugarcane caps from Brazil, so this hits especially close to home. Collaborating with businesses who are creating innovative, sustainable solutions are the key to our future, and it’s important that we support those brands who give back more than they take.”

– Will Smith, Co-Founder JUST

The limited-edition Allbirds x JUST Tree Runner retails for $95 USD and the Tree Topper is priced at $115 USD. Both are made from FSC-certified trees and come in sustainable packaging.

Pick up the Allbirds x JUST sneaker collection made in support of salvaging the Amazon Forest right now online. Get a closer look at both options below: