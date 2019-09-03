Forever 21 can’t seem to catch a break. Just last week, the news hit that every millennial’s favorite mall store might be on the brink of bankruptcy. And now they are in deep water with every millennial’s favorite pint-size singer, Ariana Grande.

According to the “Thank You, Next” singer, Forever 21 had a deal on the table last year with her team. However, they never closed the deal, as the brand could not afford the financial terms proposed by Grande’s team. Negotiations lasted from December 2018 to January 2019, and would have included a project where her name and likeness would push a campaign.

Even though the deal dissolved, Grande’s team alleges that Forever 21 did not abandon their plans. It seems as the corporate team hired a look-alike model to mislead Arianators into thinking the deal actually happened. She is suing… and wants $10M in damages for the alleged ripoff!

TMZ has documents that claim that Forever 21, the Christian-based business, has published “30 unauthorized images and videos misappropriating Ariana’s name and likeness” and emulating several looks from her recent album and music videos, especially “7 Rings.”

