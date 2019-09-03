DaBaby Confirmed a New Album That Features Migos, Chance The Rapper and More

DaBaby Confirmed a New Album That Features Migos, Chance The Rapper and More

DaBaby has announced that he will be releasing an album titled Kirk. The new album will feature Migos, Chance the Rapper and more. The “Suge” creator had an interview with Charlie Sloth on Beats 1 radio confirming the new album. With a successful project, Baby on Baby, released back in March under his belt, he wants to continue the momentum with the new album.

This past weekend the North Carolina native performed at Made In America festival and brought out Megan Thee Stallion for “Cash S**” and Lizzo for the “Truth Hurts” remix.