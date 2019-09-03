Fetty Wap just tore down the stage as a part of an MTV Video Music Awards set that included New Jersey artists like Naughty by Nature, Wyclef Jean, and Queen Latifah. Now the rapper is facing charges after being arrested in Las Vegas for beating up a valet outside the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

The “My Way” hitmaker is said to have punched the valet three times and a staff member of the hotel detained him until the police arrived. TMZ details Fetty was booked for three counts of misdemeanor battery and was released from custody after several hours.

This past June, Fetty was being investigated for felony battery after an alleged assault of a woman at a video shoot.