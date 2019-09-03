The Popeyes Chicken sandwich craze has reached its peak.

KTRK-TV reports that a group consisting of three men, two women, and a baby were upset because the fast-food restaurant ran out of its popular chicken sandwich.

Group of people with gun rushes door at @PopeyesChicken on Scott and Corder. They wanted the chicken sandwich, say employees. Employees were able to lock them out. @houstonpolice responded. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/6kTYvWRUBI — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 3, 2019

The employees at the Houston restaurant told the outlet that the group tried to place their order in the drive-thru, but they weren’t happy when they were told it was sold out. One of the men reportedly pulled a gun on the Popeyes workers but they successfully locked the doors, denying them entry into the building.

The positive part about the whole ordeal is, the baby was left inside of the car during the incident. Hopefully, a window was cracked.

ABC13 reports that there were no injuries and police are looking for the culprits.

Last week, Popeyes announced that they’ve sold out of chicken sandwiches at many locations and are working to restock.

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory,” the restaurant chain wrote in a statement. “As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019