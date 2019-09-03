NTWRK is back for another exclusive drop, this time bringing us a snack-worthy collaboration between leading skate imprint Illegal Civilization and, wait for it, Doritos!

The skate brand spearheaded by Mikey Aflred officially debuts the collab today on NTWRK, which will include a T-shirt ($25 USD), embroidered hoodie ($50 USD) and a standout coaches jacket ($35 USD). The color orange unsurprisingly plays a prominent role in the design process as an ode to the fan-favorite Nacho Cheese flavor — sorry Cool Ranch gang! — and the artwork incorporated throughout really makes this capsule set worth rocking. So, whether you plan on hitting the half pipe or just downing a bag of crunchy tortilla chips, this is a set of streetwear that’s definitely made “for the bold.” Unfortunately, we cannot confirm if these garments are built to withstand the nacho cheese dust that typically comes with going savage mode on a bag of Doritos — in short, do not use your hoodie to wipe your fingers off!

Tune into the NTWRK app today starting at 6PM PT/9PM EST for an official unveiling of the Illegal Civilization x Doritos collaboration, including an exclusive skate video featuring Illegal Civ skate crew members Na-kel Smith, Aramis Hudson, and Noe Solis at North Hollywood Skate Park. Peep the gear options below: