It seems that there is a big difference between JAY-Z the rapper and Shawn Carter, the kid from Marcy Projects.
And within that space between those two realities, a philosophy of what causes police brutality from the RocNation head honcho as emerged. Depending on who you ask, this mindset is the undercurrent with his new controversial and complicatedly secret partnership with the National Football League. It is also why so many people jump on the video where he seems to be blaming single parent households for violence perpetrated against poor Black and Brown people in our country’s urban jungles.
In several videos that have recently surfaced, JAY-Z is on a panel discussing race relations with New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft and CNN’s Van Jones. Therein the conversation he says that Black youth are angry and buck the system, which opens them up to exchanges with the police- that sometimes ends tragically.
JayZ says growing up in a single parent house causes people to have an “adverse feeling toward authority” which causes them to tell police “f*ck you” resulting in interactions that “causes people to lose lives.”
After saying people are killed during police interactions, JayZ continues, “we don’t want those in charge of the police areas to be in danger either. We want to be very clear. If someone commits a crime they should go to jail.” #JayzNFL pic.twitter.com/vGSxbmeUw2
JayZ links the issues to politicians who “run on this,” but assures he means “no disrespect. I don’t want anyone to feel defensive about what I’m saying.”
He says the broken family structure impacts police officer families & “hard working” taxpayers who pay for jails. #JayzNFL pic.twitter.com/hX4kq9AU17
To be fair, these are mere clips of the entire exchange. No one is able to ascertain what the context of this video is unless the whole panel is released.
However, after just hearing the clips above, many are thinking he is coming down with the same thing his little brother caught last year. In 2018, Kanye West (protegé of JAY-Z) received a huge amount of backlash after suffering from a strange case of Affluenza. The symptoms were saying crazy things about Black people wanting to be slaves, rocking the MAGA hat and also saying Donald Trump was his father figure. This was only cured recently by his Sunday Services, and the hope is that JAY-Z the rapper gets some of Yeezy’s Jesus remembers the little boy Shawn Carter from the NYCHA.