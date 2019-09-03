AFFLUENZA???? Video Surfaces with JAY-Z Saying Black Boys Without Fathers Are Angry, and Cause Police to Respond Violently Towards Them

It seems that there is a big difference between JAY-Z the rapper and Shawn Carter, the kid from Marcy Projects.

And within that space between those two realities, a philosophy of what causes police brutality from the RocNation head honcho as emerged. Depending on who you ask, this mindset is the undercurrent with his new controversial and complicatedly secret partnership with the National Football League. It is also why so many people jump on the video where he seems to be blaming single parent households for violence perpetrated against poor Black and Brown people in our country’s urban jungles.

In several videos that have recently surfaced, JAY-Z is on a panel discussing race relations with New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft and CNN’s Van Jones. Therein the conversation he says that Black youth are angry and buck the system, which opens them up to exchanges with the police- that sometimes ends tragically.

🔦Jan 2019 panel w/ Bob Kraft, Van Jones & others: JayZ says growing up in a single parent house causes people to have an “adverse feeling toward authority” which causes them to tell police “f*ck you” resulting in interactions that “causes people to lose lives.”

#JayzNFL pic.twitter.com/XONYeoGPKq — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 31, 2019

He notes that young men have this “f*ck you” posture, and that essentially offends authority and that is why police kill them. Interesting. Well it is deeper. The boys say “f*ck you,” cops don’t think but react, kids have no weapons and get shot (possibly killed), and they should have known better…