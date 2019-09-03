It seems that there is a big difference between JAY-Z the rapper and Shawn Carter, the kid from Marcy Projects.

And within that space between those two realities, a philosophy of what causes police brutality from the RocNation head honcho as emerged. Depending on who you ask, this mindset is the undercurrent with his new controversial and complicatedly secret partnership with the National Football League. It is also why so many people jump on the video where he seems to be blaming single parent households for violence perpetrated against poor Black and Brown people in our country’s urban jungles.

In several videos that have recently surfaced, JAY-Z is on a panel discussing race relations with New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft and CNN’s Van Jones. Therein the conversation he says that Black youth are angry and buck the system, which opens them up to exchanges with the police- that sometimes ends tragically.

He notes that young men have this “f*ck you” posture, and that essentially offends authority and that is why police kill them. Interesting. Well it is deeper. The boys say “f*ck you,” cops don’t think but react, kids have no weapons and get shot (possibly killed), and they should have known better…

To be fair, these are mere clips of the entire exchange. No one is able to ascertain what the context of this video is unless the whole panel is released.

However, after just hearing the clips above, many are thinking he is coming down with the same thing his little brother caught last year.  In 2018, Kanye West (protegé of JAY-Z) received a huge amount of backlash after suffering from a strange case of Affluenza. The symptoms were saying crazy things about Black people wanting to be slaves, rocking the MAGA hat and also saying Donald Trump was his father figure. This was only cured recently by his Sunday Services, and the hope is that JAY-Z the rapper gets some of Yeezy’s Jesus remembers the little boy Shawn Carter from the NYCHA.