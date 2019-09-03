Less than a week after Sunday Service hit Ohio, it is back in California, hitting Watts in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian, as she usually does, shared a clip of the service on Twitter and one of the biggest standouts in the song selection was an amended version of “California Love,” which the gathered crowd would pop hard for when Watts was sang. Brad Pitt also hit the scene to take part in the service.

Last week, Kim shared a tracklist for a project from Kanye titled Jesus is King. The project had a release date of September 27, however, we don’t have mode details than that currently.

You can check out Sunday Service below and let us know where you want to see the service go next.