Following a horrific car accident, Kevin Hart underwent successful back surgery and is expected to recover in the hospital for the next few days.

The comedian’s wife, Eniko Hart, was stopped by TMZ while she was exiting the hospital and she told them that he’s “great” and “he’s going to be just fine.”

She didn’t detail her husband’s injuries to the tabloid but she confirmed that he’s “in good spirits” and she hasn’t left his side since.

Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries after a car accident on Sunday morning. Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road and crashed into a wooden fence before landing in a ditch. The roof was crushed upon impact.