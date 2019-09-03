After turning heads with her live performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, pop/soul sensation Lizzo is capping off her summer with a bang by landing the number one spot this week on the Billboard Hot 100 with her two-year-old viral hit “Truth Hurts.”

The song’s release history plays out like a “little engine that could” tale. Actually, “Truth Hurts” didn’t even chart when it was first released back in 2017; the song resurfaced on the charts earlier this year after a surge in popularity following the success of her hit 2019 album Cuz I Love You. The song was then put on the deluxe version of the album as a bonus track, and over the past few months has become an anthem for anyone that enjoys feel-good music and aligns themselves with Lizzo’s overall positivity initiative. Lizzo herself was ecstatic about the feat, writing on IG in all caps, “THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS.”

Congratulations, Lizzo! Watch the video for “Truth Hurts” below if you haven’t already, and go listen to Cuz I Love You on all streaming platforms: