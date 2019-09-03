Malik Yoba Says He is Attracted to Transgender Women, Speaks Against Bullying

Malik Yoba Says He is Attracted to Transgender Women, Speaks Against Bullying

Malik Yoba told his followers on social media over the weekend that he is attracted to transgender women.

Appearing on Instagram, Yoba spoke about Maurice “Reese” Willoughby, a Philadelphia man whose story went viral online after news spread that he killed himself after being ridiculed for openly loving his transgender girlfriend Faith.

“Trans love is ok and bullying has nothing to do with masculinity or HETEROSEXUAL behavior,” Yoba shared online.

“I love all women and count myself among those who find themselves trans attracted.”

Yoba also spoke about experiencing shame and learning while being trans attracted.

“It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live one’s truth!,” he wrote.

You can see the full post below.