After popping up last year in the FTP Fall 2018 campaign, NBA icon Dennis Rodman returns to his fashionable ways to help spearhead the Fall/Winter 2019 rollout from Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles.

The @mooseknuckles campaign shows the fallacy of our seven disciples—they represent all of us, looking for meaning and enlightenment in these highly confusing and stimulating times.#SacredGlacier https://t.co/S1CQhiDbos pic.twitter.com/d9ePqM7FzC — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) August 21, 2019

Taking a trip to the Sacred Glacier, an ice mass in Canada’s Nunavut Territory that moves at the pace of a snail, Moose Knuckles adapted a “Real Life Awaits” theme for this campaign in particular. For Rodman’s part, the five-time NBA champion stands in as a “powerful prophet” in the vain of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s role as “The Alchemist” in the super trippy 1973 film The Holy Mountain. The fantastically surreal themes seen throughout the movie are heavily recreated in this lookbook, which we’ve got to say is a bit wild for a campaign geared towards selling winter coats. Nonetheless, the extra effort put into creativity shines through overall, in addition to the fact that each jacket just looks pretty fresh for the upcoming cold weather seasons.

Styles from the Moose Knuckles FW19 campaign will be available at a selection of global retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Holt Renfrew, Selfridges, Le Bon Marche, De Bijenkorf, Antonioli, Luisa Via Roma, Verso, Lane Crawford, Hankyu and Isetan. Get into the insanely creative lookbook below: