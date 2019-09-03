As Jennifer Lopez promised, the new trailer for her upcoming crime comedy, Hustlers is here and it looks lit.

She offered her 99 million followers a preview of her scene with Cardi B teaching her stripper moves. Although the full trailer below doesn’t give any further details about Bardi’s role, it certainly builds up the anticipation.

The Lorene Scafaria-directed film stars Lopez, Cardi, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and more.

Over the Summer, Scafaria did an interview with Vulture and revealed that she was trying to contact the “Bodak Yellow” rapper for two years to cast her in the film. She got through to her through Instagram direct message and the rest was history.

“I have two phone numbers in my cell: Cardi 1 and Cardi 2,” Scafaria said. “I’m not sure if either of them are actually Cardi.”

Wu previously told Entertainment Weekly the Bronx native helped her perfect her lap dancing skills for the movie.

“She’s like, ‘Show me what you’ve got!’ So, I try. She’s like, ‘Honey, no! This is terrible!’ I didn’t have to try that hard to be terrible. It’s not my intuition, so, she was like, ‘No, no, no, you can’t do this! This is what you’ve got to do,’ and she explained what you’ve gotta do and why you do it.”

Hustlers will be out in theaters on September 13th. Check out the new trailer below: