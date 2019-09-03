Pharrell is back to dropping ill collaborations alongside adidas, this time putting on for all of our HERSource fam worldwide with a special ‘Now Is Her Time’ campaign aimed specifically at female empowerment.

With ‘Now Is Her Time,’ Pharrell and adidas Originals highlight the many ways that women show their power, strength and of course a sense of style. Some of the prominent figures featured in the Collier Schorr-shot campaign include The Internet’s Syd, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, broadcaster Reggie Yates, PERIOD.org founder Nadya Okamoto and a handful of others.

The pack itself consists of unisex gear and footwear, including a red BYW and “Frozen Yellow” Solar Hu that are both exclusively being sold at Billionaire Boys Club flagship locations across the world. The BYW retails for $220 USD and the Solar Hu goes for $160 USD, both utilizing a vibrant look that plays towards the illuminating energy of those included in the ‘Now Is Her Time’ campaign overall.

The new BBC-exclusive ‘Now Is Her Time’ pack by Pharrell William and adidas is available right now, exclusively at Billionaire Boys Club locations in NYC, London and Tokyo as well as online. More pics of the sneakers and campaign below: