Pretty Little Thing to Celebrate the Release of Saweetie’s Collection at 2019 NYFW With Performances by Ashanti, Lil Kim

Saweetie is gearing up to release her very own collection with popular boutique, Pretty Little Thing.

The official celebration is going down during New York Fashion Week with performances by the Bay Area rapper herself, plus Lil Kim and Ashanti. What better way to celebrate? “Saweetie brings a touch of that LA glam in feminine but fitted dresses and off-duty looks that won’t have you slippin’ in the style stakes,” PLT’s official site says of the upcoming collaboration.

You can expect to look like an icy girl ambassador if you get any pieces from Saweetie’s collection. It reportedly consists of super-short dresses, utility tops, and cargo pants.

The “My Type” rapper expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram and is excited for her fans to see it. “MY NEW @prettylittlething collection drops Sept. 9th !!!!! All designs were made from scratch, we took our time with it and I’m so happy to see it come to life. This is my first ever big collab collab!!! Thank you PLT for believing me !! 💗💗 and letting me put this ICY GRL touch on your brand 💁🏽‍♀️💁🏽‍♀️ Love y’all 😚😚 !! From comfy casual vibes to boujie AF there’s 50 items to choose from!! Comment your favorite emoji for your chance to win a couple pieces !!!!” She wrote on Instagram.

The runway show is going down Sunday, September 8th in New York City, and the collection drops the following day on Monday, September 9th.