R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Are Trying to Raise Money for More Legal Help

Last month a report released stating R. Kelly was hoping to hire Thomas Mesereau, the attorney who helped Michael Jackson during his 2005 child molestation trial. Many people pointed to the cost of such high-class of attorney as a hurdle, but Kelly’s girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, are reportedly working to raise the money to enlist the help.

TMZ details the two girls who are allegedly being brainwashed by R. Kelly are attempting various ways to raise money to help secure additional legal counsel, one effort is to secure a book deal. Beyond a hopeful publishing arrangement, Savage and Clary have been attempting to do paid interviews with media outlets.

The hope for Mesereau being on Kelly’s team would be a not guilty verdict like he achieved for the King of Pop and actor Robert Blake, who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001.

R. Kelly is currently facing 18 counts of sexual abuse crimes. Last week he requested to be transferred out of solitary confinement.