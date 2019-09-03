Rick Ross is out promoting his upcoming memoir Hurricanes which is hitting book stands today. In the book he discussed his past health scares and admits codeine abuse was a contributing factor to him catching seizures.

In an interview with People, the Miami rapper got real about the multiple seizures that left him hospitalized last year.

“It was the codeine,” he admitted, adding that he was drinking large amounts of the prescription cough syrup to cope with the stress. “That mixed with the things I was drinking, the other drugs I was doing, and on top of not resting. [I don’t think] one particular thing would have killed me. But everything combined?”

Rozay also admitted that he didn’t follow the doctor’s orders and took the proper medication for his seizures. “I went I don’t know how long without taking the medication to prove to myself I’m stronger than these other people this shit was diagnosed for,” he told People.

“I ended up back in the hospital in a worse condition,” Ross said.

But now he is healthy, no longer using codeine, and he’s on a strict diet that includes lots of greens and rest.