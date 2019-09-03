Simone Biles Releases Statement After Her Brother is Arrested for Murder: “My Heart Aches for Everyone Involved”

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles says her “heart aches” after her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, committed a triple murder in Cleveland, Ohio.

Biles-Thomas is facing murder charges for killing three people on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

According to TMZ, the shooting occurred at a house party after a fight at a rental Airbnb home. Biles-Thomas was arrested this past Friday.

Simone Biles spoke out about the murder on Labor Day:

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families.”

“There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” Biles said. “I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO.”

Biles-Thomas has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felony assault and one count of perjury. Arraignment is set for next week in Ohio.

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019