Supreme and Nike have been dropping collaborative heat for years now, and the new SB Dunk Low collection arriving this week definitely keeps the joint momentum between both brands going strong.

Arriving in three colorways, the SB Dunk Low silhouette is constructed this time utilizing a leather upper with a metallic leather toe panel. Nike’s signature Zoom Air unit is also placed in the heel, and the design comes full circle with a rubber outsole and jeweled Swoosh on the side panel. From the classic red and white option made as the Supreme standard, to black and metallic silver for a more everyday look and navy/gold for those that like to stand out, this footwear set is sure to go off as with most collabs between these two apparel giants.

Expect the 2019 Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collection to arrive this Thursday (September 5), retailing for $110 USD both online and in-store at the Manhattan, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris flagship locations. Japan will see the drop as per usual two days later on September 7. Take a look at the full set and lookbook shots below: