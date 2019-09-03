After being our hair goals for the longest time, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to announce that she’s finally launching her own natural hair care line.

“Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair,” she wrote in a lengthy caption.

The actress revealed that she has been working on her hair care line for over 10 years. She wrote the original pitch right after Girlfriends ended in 2008 and has been meeting with chemists for the past two years.

Ross vows to “fulfill the unmet needs of our community” with affordable prices and larger containers for the curlfriends that “need more than a quarter size of product.”

“I’m excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful!” Tracee Ellis Ross wrote.

PATTERN will be available on September 9th at 9:00 AM ET on patternbeauty.com