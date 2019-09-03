Tyler Perry and his long-time work colleague for over 15 years, Tim Palen, have linked up to form a new company called, Peachtree & Vine Productions. P&V will be a non-exclusive joint venture will focus on film, television and digital content both in the scripted and non-scripted space.

This is the mark of a baller, and proving to everyone that Tyler is a notable businessman… savvier than his hit Madea movies would imply.

In 2017, Perry entered into a multiyear content deal with Viacom, affording him access to the BET cable channel and the network’s new streaming service, which includes a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures. It was under this deal that Perry’s Nobody’s Fool was released.

“Tim and I have had great success in our many years of working together — he truly understands my audience and my brand,” Perry told The Hollywood Reporter. “I value his taste in material and his understanding of the current marketplace of film and television and I’m looking forward to continuing our work together.”

As of May, his partnership with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network has come to an end. But one pony ride ain’t ever the end to his grind. Just last week, the multi-talented filmmaker was blessed with a huge exit sign with the name of his Tyler Perry Studios on the highway.

Name strange or charming? Well, either way, it is fusion two signature streets that best represent both of their towns of establishment: Peachtree (Atlanta) & Vine (Hollywood).