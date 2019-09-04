adidas has been providing us with premium sportswear for almost a century now, and in that timespan we’ve been treated to a handful of classic campaigns aimed at launching specific sneakers and footwear technology. One that stands out is the “I Want I Can” initiative adapted by adidas to launch its Torsion System in 1988, and it looks like the slogan is making a return in 2019 to help launch the latest ZX 4000 4D colorway.

The silhouette’s innovative structure is of course the standout quality, but the design details for this particular colorway help to elevate its appeal by a long shot. The bold “I Want I Can” logo branding takes over a huge portion of the lateral side panels, with “I WANT” embroidered on one foot in ‘Solar Red’ and “I CAN” in place on the other in ‘Bright Cyan.’ Hits of neon green are in place on the outsole and in a paler hue on the digitally-printed 4D sole unit, with the primeknit upper utilizing the Three Stripes’ signature ‘Grey One’ color. The eclectic design is balanced out further with white leather patches on the ankle and eyestays, making for a multicolored mix that gives off a futuristic look from heel to toe.

Expect the adidas ZX 4000 4D “I Want I Can” to retail for around $330 USD starting September 14 at select retailers, including 43einhalb who also provided the dope imagery below:



Images: 43einhalb