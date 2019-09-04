DMX might be a little rough around the edges, but he has a big heart.

The rapper isn’t ashamed to let it be known that he’s a God-loving man, and wants to give back to those in need.

The veteran rapper was scheduled to perform at Rock Row in Maine earlier this week and ran into Nikki Cutchens and her family. Cutchens was doing back-to-school shopping for her teenage daughter and went into Journeys to cop her a pair of kicks to look fresh for school.

When they got to the register the man next to them kindly offered to cover the charges, and it turned out to be DMX!”Technically, they’re his shoes,” Grace joked. “I just say I have DMX’s shoes.”

Of course Nikki questioned his random, but kind gesture and he said he was blessed with 15 children and wants to bless someone else.

X put the bow on the gift by posing with the ladies for a sweet photo.