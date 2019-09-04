Maybe it was Tinker Hatfield’s innovative design, as per usual, or maybe “The Shot” itself made the silhouette iconic. Either way you look at it though, the Air Jordan 4 holds a very special place in MJ’s iconic signature sneaker series. As we celebrate the shoe’s 30th anniversary this year, Jordan Brand is making sure to ring in the moment with a special edition “What The”-themed colorway arriving for fall.

For those unfamiliar with how “What The” designs are constructed, this iteration of the AJ4 incorporates a mixture of past colorways in a mashup-style design. Similar to the Air Jordan 1 before it, the shoe incorporates panels and portions from the first official colorways, in this case the initial four released in 1989: “Fire Red,” “White Cement,” “Military Blue” and the OG “Black Cement.” The mismatched pattern seen across is eye-grabbing to say the least, and it ultimately pays tribute to the entire run of original colorways all at once. With that particular Game 5 moment when the 4s debuted on MJ’s feet forever being etched in the minds of many sports fans — Jordan jumping over Craig Ehlo to eliminate the Cavs in round 1 of the ’89 Playoffs was just.. *Italian Chef Kiss* — this shoe will definitely hit big amongst collectors and casual sneakerheads alike.

The Air Jordan 4 “What The” colorway arrives at Nike and select retailers starting November 23, with an expected retail price set at $200 USD. Take an early look below:



Images: HanZuYing (@hanzuying)