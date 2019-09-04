We’re still awaiting for an official announcement as to whether or not he’ll be “The One” to star in Matrix 4, but Michael B. Jordan is keeping busy in the meantime with a handful of new projects. The latest is sure to be an awards season darling too, as Young Black Hollywood’s leading man teams up with Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson for the upcoming based-on-a-true-story biodrama Just Mercy.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is an adaptation of Bryan Stevenson’s groundbreaking memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. Stevenson, a social justice activist and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, retells his experience as a young lawyer during the company’s founding years and the racially-motivated case that initiated it all. Michael B. Jordan stands in as Stevenson in the film, with Foxx playing Walter McMillian – he’s the man at the center of it all on Death Row for killing an 18-year-old white woman, despite the fact that evidence points to his innocence. Larson is set to portray Eva Ansley, a fellow advocate who goes on to help Stevenson launch EJI, and together the three thespians are gearing up to bring us one of the must-see films arriving for the holiday 2019 season.

Just Mercy hits theaters worldwide starting December 25, 2019. Watch the first trailer above.