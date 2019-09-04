Well, Eminem and Lord Jamar seem to be getting ready for a feud, but Shady may need to keep his head on a swivel as another old rival has popped back up.

Last year, Eminem found himself in the middle of a beef with Machine Gun Kelly, which saw the latter unleash the “Rap Devil” diss. The single is officially one year old and Kelly used the yearbook photo and caption of a student, Savannah Frank, who made sure she knew who won the beef.

“Rap Devil was better,” captioned the photo.

“it’s the ‘Rap Devil’ one year anniversary today….tell it happy birthday,” MGK wrote.

You can check out the post below.