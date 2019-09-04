View this post on Instagram HOT GIRL SUMMER VIDEO OUT NOW !!! LINK IN BIO A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Sep 3, 2019 at 12:29pm PDT

The weather may be starting to cool across the country but the “Hot Girl Summer” of Megan Thee Stallion is continuing with the arrival of the anticipated video with Ty Dolla Sign and Nicki Minaj.

The “Hot Girl Summer” video brings a massive pool party that is attended by French Montana, Juicy J, Dreezy, Summer Walker, Lala Anthony, Dani Leigh and more. There is also one of Meg’s hotties who is invited who shakes some nerves in the mirror and hits the party in her full Hot Girl Glow.