R. Kelly has received his wish and is moved to the general population of his the federal jail in downtown Chicago, where he will spend his time waiting on trial for his sexual abuse case.

Prosecutors fought against R. Kelly who stated he was involuntarily being held in solitary confinement. The Chicago Tribune reveals there is a recording conversation with Kelly that is resisting the move to general population back in July.

“If I go to population … I’m just up on everybody and everybody’s up on me, and I’m trying to figure out how to trust that or whatever,” said on the call.

“You know, and that’s why, I was like, hmmm, too many people up on you and I done seen too many movies, you know, and it’s just, and then I’m so popular here, it’s like yeah man,” Kelly allegedly added.

Currently while being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, R. Kelly has had three different cellmates and also had access to the recreation facility and commissary, purchasing Snickers.

“We filed a motion with the court, and the jail took the appropriate action and moved him,” Greenberg said.

R. Kelly is currently facing 13 federal charges in Chicago, additional federal charges in New York and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.