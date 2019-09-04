The impending trial for R. Kelly now has a trial date. A judge in Chicago has set the federal case to begin on Apri 27, 2020. Kelly is facing charges of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Fox News Chicago details the date could be moved since he faces cases that are similar in three other districts.

R. Kelly appeared in court today with his hands behind his back while wearing an orange jumpsuit.

As R. Kelly was led out of court after the announcement of the trial date, supporters waved at him, which he responded with a head nod.

Concerns for R. Kelly’s trial is mounting as his attorney Steve Greenberg spoke to the complexities of getting prepared for four different trials. There is now uncertainty if the legal defense would be ready by the April date. Prosecutor Angel Krull states a trial could last three weeks.

R. Kelly recently had an approval to be moved into general population approved after his attorney stated hew as being held in a punishment area for those that have been found guilty. Kelly has pleaded innocent to all charges placed against him.

The next hearing for the R&B star will be on September 18, he is currently set to remain in jail until the trial begins.