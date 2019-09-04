Ahead of their Inspire Change performance at Chicago’s Grant Park on Thursday, Meek Mill, Rapsody, Vic Mensa and Megan Trainor will visit local organizations in Chicago. The NFL and Roc Nation will donate $400,000 to the Better Boys Foundation Family Services and Crusher’s Club.

TMZ details the two organizations were picked by JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation. Meek and Megan will visit Crusher’s Club, whose mission is to help Chicago youth “restore their lives and improve their neighborhoods.” Mensa and Rapsody will head to the BBF Family Services, which has been around since the 1960s and aims to provide education, employment, and youth services while supporting 400 families through health programs.

The Chicago organizations will set the blueprint for how Roc Nation, the NFL, and the Players Coalition aim to Inspire Change across each NFL city.

Meek, Trainor, and Rapsody will perform at the NFL Kickoff Event in Chicago, which is the host for the start of the season with a battle between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. The three artists will serve as the first Inspire Change advocates.

Along with the concert, the NFL announced a new apparel line, which along with the concert, are stated to provide proceeds to the overall Inspire Change movement.

Response to the concert and apparel announcement, along with the deal overall, has split social media with some advocating to see if the partnership led by JAY-Z will yield any positive results and others calling Hov a sell-out.