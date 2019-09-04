Jerry Jones just insured a week 1 victory for his Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have reached a contract extension that nobody saw coming.

Elliott’s maximum deal will mushroom to eight years worth $103 million when included with his previous contract, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Elliott will take home nearly $50 million in guarantees on his new contract. Details are still being clarified

This according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Elliott becomes the latest Cowboys star to receive a long-term extension this offseason after defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Jaylon Smith, and offensive tackle La’el Collins all reached pacts. Quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper, however, each enter the last year of their deals.

The 2018 NFL rushing champion began his holdout back on July 26th in hopes of securing a new contract from the Cowboys. He forced the Cowboys’ hand when many didn’t think he could get a deal done without much leverage.

Elliott had two years remaining but still didn’t report to camp as he tried to force the Cowboys’ hand. After not joining the team charter to Oxnard, California, Elliott went to train in Cabo San Lucas. He later returned there to train with Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk during his holdout but headed back to Dallas on Tuesday in anticipation of the extension.

No word on if Elliott will play on Sunday against the New York Giants.