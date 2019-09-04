For a Brooklyn Nets team that has worked hard to build a culture of accountability, this could become a challenge to deal with, if it is true.

Nets’ forward Rodions Kurucs was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend earlier this summer.

According to the New York Post, the 21-year-old forward is accused of choking the woman after a June 27 argument in his NYC apartment. The outlet reports Kurucs allegedly grabbed a knife during the confrontation and screamed: “I’m going to kill myself.” Sources say the Latvian-born athlete then dropped the knife before grabbing the 32-year-old woman by the neck, throwing her on the bed, and slapping her. The woman reportedly received medical treatment for rib injuries sustained during the alleged attack.

Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend https://t.co/y8mMmqQ4IY — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 3, 2019

The couple reportedly dated for nine months — including after this incident, they reportedly went to Las Vegas the next day — but have since broken up. None of that would or should excuse his behavior if this did happen as prosecutors allege, nor is it uncommon for victims of domestic abuse to remain with their abusive partner.

Kurucs did not speak in court, nor has he spoken to the media about the charge. He is due back in court Oct. 21.

If he pleads guilty or is convicted, in addition to any criminal penalties he would face a suspension from the NBA. The league has come down harder on domestic violence cases in recent years.

Kurucs, from Latvia, averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game as a rookie small forward for the Nets last season at age 21. He showed promise for a rookie and is seen as someone who could develop into a rotation player for the Nets as they add stars such as Kyrie Irving this season and Kevin Durant when he returns from his torn Achilles.