Texas rapper Tay-K was convicted of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison, he is now requesting money on his books and more, while the decision is being appealed.

In a tweet sent out from the rapper’s Twitter, Tay-K, legally known as Taymor Mcintyre, requests letters, books, and money on his books while he is locked up in San Antonio.

Tay-K rose in fame due to his song “The Race,” which he let off on a cross country run from the police that led to his arrest in New Jersey. The details of the crimes accused and the dash from the police have been used in court.

Tay-K was found guilty for taking part in a 2016 shooting that led to the murder of Ethan Walker. The rapper is also facing another charge for murder that was committed during his escape from the police in 2017.

Information on how to support Tay-K is available below.