Condolences from The Source on behalf of the Hip-Hop community to Trina, whose mother, Vernessa “Nessa” Taylor, has passed away.

A representative for Trina confirmed Taylor’s passing to TMZ, citing passing away due to cancer.

Not only did Taylor serve as “the rock that moldered her daughter,” but she also was an integral part of the community.

“Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother. It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that ‘Nessa’ lived such a fulfilling life filled with love and abundance,” the rep says.

Taylor was 62 years of age.