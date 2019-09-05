Alicia Keys has agreed to an exclusive administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group. The partnership will support the existing and future music of Keys along with providing more global opportunities.

Music Business Worldwide details the deal will look to build upon her career, which has four No. 1 albums, along with becoming a New York Times best-selling author and spreading into career and film.

“At the beginning of her career, I was fortunate to have signed Alicia to her first music publishing deal at age 14,” said UMPG Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson. “We shared tremendous success together over time and our relationship grew from a professional, publisher-songwriter relationship into a deep, personal friendship.

“Now, it is an honor to bring Alicia into my UMPG family.”